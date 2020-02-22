Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Career night off bench
Kleber scored a career-high 26 points (10-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding three rebounds, an assist and a block in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 122-106 win over the Magic.
The third-year big apparently recharged his batteries completely during his time off, as he hadn't scored more than 10 points in his last six games before the All-Star break. Kleber's role off the bench when the Mavs' roster is fully healthy won't afford him much consistency as a fantasy asset, but he does have upside in DFS tournaments if the game flow falls his way.
More News
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.