Kleber scored a career-high 26 points (10-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding three rebounds, an assist and a block in 23 minutes off the bench during Friday's 122-106 win over the Magic.

The third-year big apparently recharged his batteries completely during his time off, as he hadn't scored more than 10 points in his last six games before the All-Star break. Kleber's role off the bench when the Mavs' roster is fully healthy won't afford him much consistency as a fantasy asset, but he does have upside in DFS tournaments if the game flow falls his way.