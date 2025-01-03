Kleber (oblique) has been cleared to play against the Cavaliers, Grant Afseth of Sportskeeda.
Kleber is available to help the Mavericks on Friday as the team takes on the Cavaliers in Dallas. He has had some rough performances lately, scoring only five points combined over the last three games after dropping 15 points against the Suns last Saturday.
