Kleber produced 13 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 119-109 victory over the Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Kleber made his presence felt off the bench for the Mavericks and ended just two boards shy of posting a double-double. However, he hadn't reached the 10-point mark in any of his previous six contests, and he's not known for being an offensive threat off the bench, either. This might have been an outlier rather than the norm going forward for the big man, who's only averaging 8.8 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in the postseason.