Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Coming off bench Friday
Kleber will come off the bench Friday against the Pelicans, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Kleber drew the start in the opener, posting eight rebounds, three blocks and one assist in 24 minutes. It's possible coach Rick Carlisle will adjust the starting five all season. A bench role for Kleber doesn't necessarily mean he'll see fewer minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Scores 14 points in 21 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Fails to impress in spot start•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Inks four-year deal with Mavs•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Out for finale•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Probable Tuesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.