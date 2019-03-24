Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Coming off bench Saturday
Kleber will come off the bench during Saturday's matchup against the Warriors, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Kleber started Thursday's game against the Kings, but he'll return to the bench Saturday in favor of Dirk Nowitzki. Kleber has three double-doubles across his past eight appearances.
