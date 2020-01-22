Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Coming off bench Tuesday
Kleber will come off the bench Tuesday against the Clippers.
With Kristaps Porzingis returning to the starting five, Kleber will resume his usual bench role. In 31 games coming off the pine this season, he's averaged 8.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in 23.5 minutes.
