Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Coming off bench
Kleber will return to a reserve role for Tuesday's tilt against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports
Kleber will be coming off the bench in favor of Dwight Powell, who is making his season debut. As a result, the big man will presumably see a slightly reduced workload. He has averaged 7.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks across 27.0 minutes in three games this season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Scores 14 points in starting role•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Starting at center Sunday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: High minutes off bench•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Coming off bench Friday•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Scores 14 points in 21 minutes•
-
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Fails to impress in spot start•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...