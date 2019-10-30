Kleber will return to a reserve role for Tuesday's tilt against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports

Kleber will be coming off the bench in favor of Dwight Powell, who is making his season debut. As a result, the big man will presumably see a slightly reduced workload. He has averaged 7.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks across 27.0 minutes in three games this season.