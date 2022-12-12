Kleber (foot) is considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup against the Thunder, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kleber was unavailable Saturday against Chicago due to right foot soreness and was questionable prior to Monday's contest, but the Mavericks will wait to see how he fares during pregame warmups before determining his status. If he's unavailable once again, Christian Wood, JaVale McGee and Davis Bertans are candidates to see increased work.