Coach Rick Carlisle said Kleber had X-Rays come back negative but has "a pretty substantial bruise" on his lower back after Wednesday's win over the Pistons, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 29-year-old sustained the injury while taking a charge Wednesday, and he appears to have avoided any serious concerns. However, Kleber's status for the second half of the back-to-back set Thursday against the Lakers remains up in the air.