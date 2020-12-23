site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mavericks-maxi-kleber-deemed-probable-wednesday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Deemed probable Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Kleber is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against Phoenix due to a right knee effusion.
Though he's likely to play in the season opener, Kleber is apparently dealing with soreness in his right knee. The forward averaged 9.1 points and 5.2 rebounds with the Mavericks last season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Answer some prop about the big games for $1,000, winner takes all.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read