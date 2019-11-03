Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Deemed questionable Sunday
Kleber is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against Cleveland due to right knee soreness, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It's likely not a severe injury by any means, as the forward is probably experience soreness due to averaging a career-high 28.6 minutes over the first five matchups of the season. If Kleber is sidelined however, Dwight Powell and Boban Marjanovic may see increased minutes Sunday.
