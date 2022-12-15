Updating a previous report, Kleber has been diagnosed with a torn right hamstring and is currently without a return timetable.

Kleber was also battling a sprained knee, which kept him out of Wednesday's game against the Cavs, but the Mavs have since revealed that he tore his hamstring during practice earlier in the week. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, the knee sprain was set to keep Kleber sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks. While Dallas has not provided an updated return timetable in light of the hamstring tear, the general expectation is that Kleber could end up missing several months.