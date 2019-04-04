Kleber managed just two points to go with six rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 110-108 loss to the Pelicans.

Kleber managed two blocks in Wednesday's loss but offered basically nothing else in what was a disappointing night. At the time of the DeAndre Jordan trade, both Kleber and Dwight Powell were seen as potential breakout candidates but it has been Powell that has emerged as the pickup across all formats. Kleber can provide an interesting combination of blocks and threes but has been far too inconsistent to warrant a permanent roster spot.

