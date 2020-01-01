Kleber scored 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt) while adding 14 rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 106-101 loss to the Thunder.

Getting a spot start in place of Kristaps Porzingis (knee), Kleber responded with his first double-double of the season. The third-year big continues to see inconsistent court time, but he's been effective when he gets some run -- Kleber is averaging 11.1 points and 6.9 boards when he sees at least 25 minutes in a game.