Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Double-double in Tuesday's start
Kleber scored 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-9 3Pt) while adding 14 rebounds and two assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 106-101 loss to the Thunder.
Getting a spot start in place of Kristaps Porzingis (knee), Kleber responded with his first double-double of the season. The third-year big continues to see inconsistent court time, but he's been effective when he gets some run -- Kleber is averaging 11.1 points and 6.9 boards when he sees at least 25 minutes in a game.
