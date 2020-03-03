Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Double-double plus three swats
Kleber totaled 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 109-107 loss to the Bulls.
Kleber filled in as the starter in place of Kristaps Porzingis (rest) and delivered an impressive performance. Kleber has logged two double-doubles through 61 appearances this season, this after managing a career-best three double-doubles across 71 tilts in 2018-19. The campaign-ending injury of Dwight Powell (Achilles) has resulted in Kleber earning a couple additional minutes per night over the last month or so, and on nights when Porzingis is rested Kleber makes for a quality choice in daily leagues.
