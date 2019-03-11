Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Double-doubles in loss
Kleber totaled 10 points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal over 31 minutes in the Mavericks' loss to the Rockets on Sunday.
Kleber (knee) returned from a two-game absence to produce a double-double in Sunday's loss. Games like this shouldn't be expected often, as Kleber has clearly fallen behind Dwight Powell in the pecking order in Dallas' rotation.
