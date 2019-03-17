Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Double-doubles off bench
Kleber totaled 18 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes in the Mavericks' 121-116 win over the Cavaliers on Saturday.
Kleber's stellar showing off the bench helped key the Mavericks' win, and his rebounding tally was a team-high total. The 27-year-old continues to be an inconsistent contributor, even as he now has back-to-back double-doubles. Kleber had scored in single digits in four of the prior six games, so despite Saturday's surge, he can be difficult to trust on a game-to-game basis. Nevertheless, as he demonstrated against the Cavaliers, the potential for a double-double exists any time he sees at least 20 minutes.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...