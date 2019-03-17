Kleber totaled 18 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block across 25 minutes in the Mavericks' 121-116 win over the Cavaliers on Saturday.

Kleber's stellar showing off the bench helped key the Mavericks' win, and his rebounding tally was a team-high total. The 27-year-old continues to be an inconsistent contributor, even as he now has back-to-back double-doubles. Kleber had scored in single digits in four of the prior six games, so despite Saturday's surge, he can be difficult to trust on a game-to-game basis. Nevertheless, as he demonstrated against the Cavaliers, the potential for a double-double exists any time he sees at least 20 minutes.