Kleber has been downgraded to questionable for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Kleber was initially tabbed as probable, but the downgrade means he's now trending in the wrong direction. He's played 20 or more minutes in his two outings since returning from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss 35 games between Dec. 14 and Feb. 26, and if he can't go Sunday, then more minutes would be available for Reggie Bullock, Davis Bertans or even Markieff Morris.