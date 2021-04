Kleber recorded 12 points (4-8 FG, 4-7 3Pt), five rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 win over Milwaukee.

In a return from a one-game absence due to a lower leg injury, Kleber set up shop from beyond the arc and matched a season high with four three-pointers made. The 29-year-old's numbers don't frequently inspire awe, but he's shooting 43% from downtown this season which is easily a career-best number.