Kleber logged 10 points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 29 minutes during Friday's 111-110 win over the Lakers.

Kleber was quiet for almost the entire game Friday, but he came through when Dallas needed him most. He was fouled by Anthony Davis on a three-point try with seven seconds remaining and proceeded to knock down all three foul shots to bring the Mavericks to within a point. After Davis missed one of two free-throws on the other end, Kyrie Irving got the ball to Kleber just in time for the big man to take and make a buzzer-beating, game-winning triple. Kleber ended with double-digit points for the first time since he scored 13 against the Knicks on Dec. 3.