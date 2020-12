Kleber scored 13 points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added seven rebounds in 16 minutes of Saturday's 112-102 preseason win over the Bucks.

Kleber came off the bench for Dorian Finney-Smith in this one, but that didn't stop the 28-year-old from tying the team lead in scoring on the evening. Despite not drawing the start, the German native played as many minutes as any of the starters and should continue to be a key rotation piece for Dallas this season.