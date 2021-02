Kleber totaled just five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and three rebounds in 26 minutes during Monday's 127-122 victory over Minnesota.

Kleber came into the game on a bit of a heater and had been a sneaky add in many fantasy leagues. Unfortunately, he was unable to maintain his momentum, turning in one of his worst performances of the season. The playing remained solid enough and so despite this effort, he is worth holding to see if he can turn things around on Wednesday when the Mavs host the Hawks.