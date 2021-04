Kleber ended with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one block in 21 minutes during Sunday's 121-107 loss to Sacramento.

Kleber hit rock bottom in the loss as he continues to trend in the wrong direction. Despite holding down the starting center spot, Kleber has been unable to put up anything close to standard league value and at this stage, there is no point holding him outside of deeper formats.