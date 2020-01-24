Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Efficient outing
Kleber had 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three blocks and an assist over 23 minutes during the Mavericks' 133-125 victory over Portland on Thursday.
The Mavericks shot nearly 52 percent from the field as a team. Dallas is actively looking for a veteran to fill the hole of Dwight Powell (ruptured achilles), but the lack of depth at the moment could be a boon to Kleber's production. Thursday marked his highest scoring output in weeks. He may be worth a stash in most leagues.
