Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Enters starting five
Kleber is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the 76ers.
Kleber will enter the starting lineup Saturday while Kristaps Porzingis (knee) remains sidelined. Kleber is averaging 10.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in six starts this season.
