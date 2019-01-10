Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Enters starting lineup
Kleber will get the start Wednesday against the Suns, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Kleber will get the start at power forward with Harrison Barnes shifting up to small forward with Dennis Smith (back) out. In 35 games this year, the second-year forward is averaging 6.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 17.7 minutes.
