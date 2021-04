Kleber won't return to Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to a bruised lower back.

Kleber came off the bench Wednesday and had zero points (0-3 FT, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 14 minutes before suffering the injury while taking a charge. The 29-year-old should be considered questionable for the second half of the back-to-back set Thursday against the Lakers.