Kleber (Achilles) is listed as probable for Friday's Game 6 against the Clippers.

A sore right Achilles has bothered Kleber since the final days of the regular season, but it hasn't caused him to miss any time during Round 1. The Mavs did shift Kleber to the bench for Wednesday's Game 5, however, and he saw just 19 minutes of action after playing 36, 34, 35 and 32 minutes, respectively, through the first four games of the series. It's unclear if coach Rick Carlisle will stick with that change for Game 6, but either way Dallas will need Kleber's contributions -- particularly on the defensive end -- if it hopes to avoid a Game 7 back in Los Angeles.