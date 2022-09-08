Kleber and the Mavericks agreed Thursday on a three-year, $33 million contract extension, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Kleber was heading into the final season of the four-year, $35.6 million pact he signed in the summer of 2019, but the extension now keeps him in the fold for Dallas through the 2025-26 campaign. The 6-foot-10 big man took a step back from an efficiency standpoint in his fifth NBA season, with his 53.7 percent true shooting mark representing the lowest rate of his career by nearly four points. Kleber remained an effective rim protector in 2021-22 (1.0 blocks in 24.6 minutes per contest), but he may need to improve his outside shooting to ensure he sticks in a consistent 20-plus-minute role for the entirety of the upcoming season.