Kleber totaled just two points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and two blocks in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 124-117 preseason loss to the Pistons.

Kleber was in the starting lineup Wednesday, filling in for Dwight Powell who was resting. Kleber did very little during his time on the floor and is not a player to draft in most formats. He could be used sparingly as a blocks specialist but the addition of Kristaps Porzingis does negate Kleber's ability to stretch the floor.