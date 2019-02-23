Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Fails to score Friday
Kleber had just three rebounds and one assist in 18 minutes during Friday's 114-104 loss to Denver.
Kleber started at power forward Friday but missed all five of his field goal attempts, going scoreless in the loss. The opportunity has been there for Kleber after DeAndre Jordan was traded but he is yet to take advantage of the situation. Dwight Powell played well in 25 minutes off the bench and at this stage, Kleber can be dropped in most competitive leagues.
