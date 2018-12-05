Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Fills up box score in 16 minutes
Kleber collected eight points (4-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block in 16 minutes during Tuesday's 111-102 win over the Trail Blazers.
Kleber returned to the lineup following a two-game absence with a knee injury. His contributions remain modest, but he has been showcasing his versatility this season, in particular as a three-point shooter and shot-blocker. Kleber's status as a backup big earning less than 20 minutes per night keeps him out of the conversation in standard leagues, but he's worthy of consideration in deeper formats. The team's next two opponents (Pelicans, Rockets) are both among the bottom-third in the league defensively, which should allow Kleber more opportunities to put up decent stats.
