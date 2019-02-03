Kleber totaled 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal across 27 minutes in the Mavericks' win over the Cavaliers on Saturday.

Kleber got his second-straight start on Saturday after DeAndre Jordan was traded to the Knicks on Thursday. Kleber got the nod at center after Salah Mejri started and disappointed at that positon on Thursday. Dallas' frontcourt depth is very thin, and Kleber could see more minutes and increased opportunities over the second half of the season.