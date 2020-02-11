Kleber recorded five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Monday's loss to Utah.

Kleber was virtually played off the court by Bojan Bogdanovic and Rudy Gobert as the 27-year-old posted a team-worst minus-31 net rating during his 22 minutes of court time. While he isn't likely to blow owners away with his averages, it's highly unlikely that Kleber will continue to be this ineffective going forward.