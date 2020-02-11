Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Forgettable performance Monday
Kleber recorded five points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist in 22 minutes during Monday's loss to Utah.
Kleber was virtually played off the court by Bojan Bogdanovic and Rudy Gobert as the 27-year-old posted a team-worst minus-31 net rating during his 22 minutes of court time. While he isn't likely to blow owners away with his averages, it's highly unlikely that Kleber will continue to be this ineffective going forward.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...