Kleber (ankle) went through a full practice Wednesday, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kleber missed the last four games of the regular season due to right ankle soreness, but it sounds like he should return soon as he is now feeling "100 percent better" according to Townsend's report. Barring any setbacks, he should be available for Saturday's first round matchup with the Jazz. The 29-year-old is averaging 7.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks in 24.6 minutes per game this season.