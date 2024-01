Kleber will start Monday's game against the Pelicans, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Kleber was cleared to suit up earlier Monday, marking his second straight appearance following a 31-game absence. Not only is he available, but Kleber has been thrust into the starting lineup with Derrick Jones (calf) sidelined. It'll be Kleber's first start since Opening Night, but he's made 141 career starts for Dallas, so it's a role he's familiar with.