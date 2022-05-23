Kleber provided zero points (0-5 FG, 0-5 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Sunday's 109-100 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

While the Mavs got 40 points from Luka Doncic, 20 from Jalen Brunson and 26 from Spencer Dinwiddie, virtually none of their role players showed up in Game 3. Kleber never appeared confident, passing up several wide open looks from three in the second half after struggling early in the game. After shooting 46.4 percent from three (4.0 3PA/G) in the Phoenix series, Kleber is now a combined 2-of-14 from beyond the arc in Games 1 through 3 of the Western Conference Finals.