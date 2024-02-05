Kleber (toe) is available for Monday's game against the 76ers.

Kleber will shake off a questionable tag and suit up for a fifth straight game despite battling soreness due to his right small toe dislocation. With Dereck Lively (nose) sidelined, Kleber is in line to make a second straight start. On Saturday, Kleber scored a season-high 21 points (8-11 FG) in 34 minutes during a loss to Milwaukee, marking just his third start of the campaign.