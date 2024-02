Kleber (nose) is available for Sunday's game against the Pacers.

As expected, Kleber, Luka Doncic (nose) and Dereck Lively (nose) have all been upgraded from probable to available. With Dallas' frontcourt at full strength, Kleber is expected to come off the bench, but he should still play a sizable role. On Friday, he posted seven points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 26 minutes during a win over Phoenix.