Kleber (Achilles) will play in Sunday's Game 4 against the Clippers.

Kleber has been battling a sore Achilles since the final few weeks of the regular season, but it's yet to cause him to miss any postseason time. Thus far, he's started and played at least 34 minutes in all three games against the Clippers. In Friday's Game 3, Kleber posted 14 points, one rebound, one assist and one steal in 35 minutes.