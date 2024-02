Kleber (toe) is active for Tuesday's game against Brooklyn, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Kleber will suit up for his sixth consecutive game, and he has logged at least 27 minutes in his last two appearances -- both of which have been starts. Dereck Lively (nose) remains sidelined Tuesday, so Kleber's size and spacing ability could be leaned on against opposing center Nic Claxton.