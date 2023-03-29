Kleber (hamstring) will play in Wednesday's game against the 76ers.

Kleber sat out the closing leg of the Mavericks' back-to-back set Monday to nurse his surgically repaired hamstring but will be back in action Wednesday. He will come off the bench for the contest as Coach Jason Kidd opted for Tim Hardaway and Reggie Bullock to fill the forward spots and left center duties to Dwight Powell.