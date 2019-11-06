Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Good to go Wednesday
Kleber (knee) will play Wednesday against the Magic.
Kleber missed Sunday's game with a right knee issue, but he's been cleared to return after getting through Tuesday's practice with no issues. Through five games this season, Kleber is averaging 8.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks across 28.6 minutes per tilt.
