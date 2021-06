Kleber (Achilles) has been cleared to play in Friday's Game 6 against the Clippers.

No surprise here, as Kleber was considered probable heading into the evening. He reverted to a reserve role in Game 5 in favor of Boban Marjanovic and saw his minutes dip to just 19 as a result. He will presumably see a similar workload should the Mavericks opt to stick with that lineup.