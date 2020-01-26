Kleber accrued eight points (3-9 FG, 2-8 3Pt), three rebounds and two blocks in 17 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Jazz.

With Dwight Powell likely out for the rest of the season with a ruptured achilles, Kleber was a hot add momentarily. Unfortunately, that was short-lived as the Mavericks recently traded for Warriors center Willie Cauley-Stein and Thunder big man Justin Patton to bolster their frontcourt depth. To make matters worse, this outing wasn't what fantasy owners had hoped for, as Kleber surprisingly saw only 17 minutes of action, and took all but one of his shot attempts from beyond the arc. With Kristaps Porzingis now back in the picture, and the team acquiring Willie Cauley-Stein via trade, Kleber's role is suddenly looking murkier.