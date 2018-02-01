Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Heads to bench Wednesday
Kleber will come off the bench Wednesday against the Suns.
Kleber will head to the bench as the Mavericks reward Dwight Powell with his first start of the season following a double-digit effort on the glass Monday. He should split minutes with Powell at power forward.
