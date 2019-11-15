Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Heads to bench
Kleber will come off the bench Thursday against New York, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Kleber put up solid production in back-to-back starts, scoring 11 and 15 points, respectively, but he'll shift to a bench role Thursday. Dwight Powell draws the start at center in Kleber's place.
