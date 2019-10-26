Kleber played 33 minutes off the bench and provided eight points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3PT, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in Friday's 123-116 win against the Pelicans.

After a poor start in the season opener, Kleber was replaced in the starting lineup by Dorian Finney-Smith who posted seven points, six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 22 minutes Friday. Although Kleber came off the bench, he played more minutes than Finney-Smith and will continue to have a key impact on Dallas' frontcourt rotation until Dwight Powell (hamstring) returns from injury.