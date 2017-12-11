Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Hits career-high three three-pointers
Kleber finished with 16 points (6-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Sunday's 97-92 loss to Minnesota.
Kleber had another impressive outing, despite the Mavericks suffering their third consecutive loss. He continues to start, having now averaged 29 minutes per game over the last three outings. Dallas has nothing to play for and developing their young players is going to be their main priority moving forward. While he isn't worth owning in most leagues at this stage, he is worth keeping an eye on in deeper leagues for his interesting skill-set.
