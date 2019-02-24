Mavericks' Maxi Kleber: Ill, out Saturday
Kleber has down come with an illness and is out for Saturday's matchup against the Jazz.
Kleber is a late scratch for Saturday's contest due to an illness, and coach Rick Carlisle will have to find a new starting power forward. In looking to replace Kleber's minutes, Carlisle could turn to Dirk Nowitzki, Dorian Finney-Smith and Justin Jackson.
